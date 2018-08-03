Ryanair Proposes Mediator For Pilot Union Talks

In the continuing battle between Ryanair and some of its pilot groups, the airline has proposed third-party mediation to break the deadlock in its talks with the Irish pilot union Fórsa.

Ryanair proposed mediation on the day some of its Dublin-based pilots walked out for their fourth 24-hour work stoppage. The low cost carrier suggested the former head of the Irish Workplace Relations Commission Kieran Mulvey as mediator.

Ryanair said Mulvey’s background and experience could be a positive influence on talks and called on Fórsa to accept him as third-party mediator. The airline said the union had repeatedly called for mediation in recent weeks.

Fórsa responding to the proposal said the offer was made without preconditions and is an “unexpected and positive development.”

“The union, which has been calling for third-party assistance for many weeks, will consult with its members in the company, and looks forward to talking to Kieran Mulvey about when a process could begin.”

Ryanair said Friday’s strike had no effect, with only 20 of the airline’s 300 Irish flights cancelled and that all 3,500 customers affected were re-accommodated or had their fares refunded.

Fórsa, for its part, called a fifth 24-hour strike for August 10, a date that coincides with similar industrial action by Ryanair pilots at other European bases.