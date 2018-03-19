Ryanair Pilots Set Up Pan-European Representative Group

March 19, 2018

Ryanair pilot associations across Europe have voted to accept a framework for cooperation and coordination, and the setting up of a combined pilot group.

The Ryanair Transnational Pilot Group (RTPG) proposal, adopted at a European Cockpit Association conference in Luxembourg at the weekend, brings together pilot associations and company councils to achieve aims such as “direct permanent employment contracts…, equal and transparent career opportunities across the network, and effective collective representation for all Ryanair pilots.”

The RTPG will be the primary Ryanair pilot body for all transnational matters, it said in a statement.

ECA President Dirk Polloczek said “The pilots of Ryanair have shown that with immense will and unity, employees can successfully regain their position at the bargaining table – this is excellent news.”

After a summer of flight cancellations, mainly as a result of a pilot shortage, Ryanair pilots across Europe voted for industrial action during the busy December holiday travel period. The strikes were averted when the airline made a surprise offer to negotiate over union recognition, an issue the low cost carrier had previously opposed strongly.

The Dublin-based airline has subsequently agreed the recognition of pilot unions BALPA in the UK and ANPAC in Italy. Negotiations are progressing in Spain and Italy, the airline has said.

“The announcement of union recognition that followed from Ryanair was no ‘revolution’, but a long overdue necessity to finally listen to and engage with its own pilots who are so crucial to the airline’s success.” ECA Secretary General Philip von Schöppenthau said.

“The setting up of this transnational pilot group is a clear signal to Ryanair management to engage in constructive and meaningful social dialogue both at national and at transnational level.”