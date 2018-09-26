Ryanair Now Says 150 Flights Cancelled For Friday

Ryanair has updated the number of flights it intends to cancel on Friday as cabin crew in several countries strike.

The Irish airline said on Twitter that it would now cancel 150 flights, down from its previously announced figure of 190.

Over 92 percent of Friday’s flights will not be affected by the industrial action by cabin crew based in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Ryanair said the vast majority of its staff will work as normal on Friday and apologised to customers affected by the strikes.