Ryanair, Irish Pilot Union Agree Deal To End Dispute

August 23, 2018

Ryanair and the Fórsa union representing the airline’s Ireland-based pilots have reached a tentative agreement to end their current dispute.

The union said the agreement came after 22 hours of negotiations that concluded on Thursday morning. No details of the deal were released.

The agreement will now go to a ballot of union members.

The low cost airline’s Ireland-based pilots have carried out a series of one-day strikes over the last few weeks as they seek a collective labour agreement with the company. The strikes culminated in a 24-hour stoppage two weeks ago that included Ryanair pilots based in Belgium, Germany and Sweden.

Ryanair decided to recognise pilot and cabin crew unions in December 2017 as it approached the busy holiday travel period with a number of strikes threatened. The talks to agree collective agreements with its employee groups have been far from straightforward though.