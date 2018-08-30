Ryanair, Union Sign Irish Cabin Crew Agreement

August 30, 2018

Ryanair has signed another cabin crew union recognition agreement, this time for the airline’s Ireland-based flight attendants.

The agreement with the Fórsa union is Ryanair’s fourth for cabin crew at its European bases. The low cost airline said it looked forward to concluding negotiations on a collective labour agreement with the union.

“Over 65 percent of our cabin crew [are] now covered by recognition agreements and we hope to sign more agreements in the coming weeks,” Ryanair said.

Fórsa’s Ashley Connolly said the agreement marked a significant milestone in the development of collective bargaining at the airline.

“This is a very positive development and we’re proud to be in a position now to represent Ryanair cabin crew. We’ve been working with our cabin crew members towards this securing this agreement,” Connolly said in a statement.

“It is important that, for the first time in Ryanair, cabin crew members have a voice.”