Ryanair Agrees Union Recognition For Italy Cabin Crew

June 6, 2018

Ryanair has signed its first cabin crew union recognition agreement, adding two unions representing directly employed staff in Italy.

The Irish airline already has a recognition agreement in Italy with its pilots, but Wednesday’s announcement adds the ANPAC and ANPAV unions representing flight attendants.

A Ryanair statement welcomed “the constructive engagement” of the two unions, who collectively account for about a fifth of the airline’s total cabin crew numbers.

Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson said the agreement “further demonstrates Ryanair’s progress on recognising and negotiating with unions across Europe for our people.

“We are making good progress with other cabin crew unions across Europe and we hope to sign more recognition agreements with both pilot and cabin crew unions in the coming weeks.”

Ryanair announced in December 2017 that it would negotiate over union recognition to avert industrial action during the busy holiday travel period.