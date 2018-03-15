Ryanair Adds Turkey As Tourism Recovery Continues

Ryanair is adding Turkey to its list of destinations as the country’s tourist industry continues its recovery from the aftermath of security problems.

The Irish low cost carrier will launch two new routes to the southwestern coastal city of Dalaman in June. Flights will operate once per week each from Dublin and Bratislava as part of the airline’s summer 2018 schedule.

After rapid growth, Turkey’s tourism industry deteriorated in recent years as political tension and terrorist attacks scared off tourists.

European travel companies have seen recent signs of a recovery, however, as the number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 28 percent in 2017. A further increase is expected this year as visitors from the country’s two largest markets, Germany and Russia, return in increasing numbers.