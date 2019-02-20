Ryanair Adding Toulouse As Third French Base

Low cost airline Ryanair will open a new base in Toulouse in October and add eleven new routes from the southern French city.

The location, which will be operational in time for the airline's winter schedule, will have two Boeing 737s permanently based there and a total of 20 routes at the time of launch. Toulouse will be the carrier's third base in France.

Ryanair envisages a million passengers using Toulouse and 750 ‘on site’ jobs, including 60 directly with the airline as a result of the new base.

The 11 new routes include daily flights to Lille and Marseille, plus twice-weekly to Alicante, Budapest, Oujda, Palermo, Tangier and Valencia. Brest, Luxembourg and Porto will have three flights per week.

The chairman of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, Philippe Crébassa, welcomed the investment saying “We are very pleased that Ryanair is strengthening its presence in Toulouse.”

The opening of the base and the 11 new routes are excellent news for the attractiveness of Occitanie in Europe, Crébassa added.