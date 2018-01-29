Qatar Air To Get First Airbus A350-1000 Next Month

January 29, 2018

Qatar Airways will take delivery of the first production Airbus A350-1000 next month, after a delivery delay over the installation of the airline’s business class seats was resolved.

The Doha-based airline is launch customer of the 366 seat A350-1000 and also its smaller sister, the 325 seat -900.

Qatar Air’s chief executive Akbar Al Baker said the first delivery is highly-anticipated with the airline working on a prompt entry into service.

“We very much look forward to welcoming the A350-1000 into our growing fleet of more than 200 aircraft,” he said.

Baker was speaking at Doha Airport where an A350-1000 from the Airbus test fleet had just landed on the first leg of a Middle East and Asian tour prior to the aircraft’s entry into service. The -1000 received its Type Certification in November from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Qatar has 37 A350-1000s on order, plus 39 -900s, with 21 of those already delivered by Airbus.

The Asia leg of the A350-1000 tour will include a Singapore visit, where it will be on static display at the Singapore Airshow next month.