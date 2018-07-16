Qatar Air Orders Five Flight Simulators From CAE

July 16, 2018

Qatar Airways ordered five full-flight simulators and two flight training devices from Canada’s CAE Group in a signing ceremony at the Farnborough Airshow.

The simulators, three for Boeing’s upcoming 777X, and two for the 737 MAX, will be delivered from 2019. The value of the order was not released.

“This new training equipment agreement is a testament to our commitment to provide Qatar Airways with the most comprehensive training solutions for many years to come. We also look forward to supporting our partner with the entry into service of the new 777X aircraft,” Nick Leontidis, CAE Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions said.

Qatar Air already operates or has on order eight CAE full-flight simulators covering Airbus A320, A330, A350, A380, Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.

“CAE has been our training partner of choice for more than a decade, providing state-of-the-art training equipment and training centre operation services,” Qatar Air’s group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.

“We are proud to expand on our relationship and continue to count on CAE’s excellent support and services. We are delighted too that our pilots will continue to train on the most innovative training equipment suite.”