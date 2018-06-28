Qantas Chairman Clifford To Stand Down

Australia’s Qantas has announced that chairman Leigh Clifford will stand down in October 2018, to be replaced by Richard Goyder.

Clifford has been chairman since November 2007, through a period of major transformation at the flag carrier, which included the appointment of current chief executive Alan Joyce.

Clifford said: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead the Qantas Board for these past 11 years. The national carrier has never been in a stronger position and that’s a credit to the management team and the 30,000 employees that make up the Qantas Group family.”

Richard Goyder, a Qantas board member since November 2017, was chief executive of Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers for 12 years. He was CEO at the time of the acquisition of UK home improvement retailer Homebase that Wesfarmers bought in 2016 for GBP£340 million and sold for £1 earlier this month.

“Qantas is an iconic Australian company and one of the best performing airline groups in the world. I’m honoured to be named its Chairman and look forward to working with my Board colleagues to help it take advantage of the opportunities ahead,” Goyder said in a statement.