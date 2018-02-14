Qantas 787 Gets New Indigenous Art Livery

February 14, 2018

Qantas has unveiled a special livery on one of its new 787-9 Dreamliners, based on an indigenous artist’s painting.

The new livery, based on Emily Kame Kngwarreye’s 1991 painting Yam Dreaming, was adapted for the aircraft by indigenous design studio Balarinji.

Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said the artwork is intended to encourage more people to explore indigenous elements that form part of ‘the Spirit of Australia’.

“As the national carrier we’re thrilled to showcase another piece of Indigenous culture on one of our aircraft, and to reiterate our ongoing commitment to reconciliation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Joyce said.

“It’s a beautiful, bold artwork and so we hope it catches people’s eye and sparks a conversation about our country’s dynamic Indigenous culture,” he added.

The new aircraft is due to be delivered at the beginning of March and will fly from Boeing’s Seattle plant to Alice Springs where it will be welcomed by Emily Kame Kngwarreye’s family.

The 787, which will enter service towards the end of March on Qantas’ international network, will be named Emily Kame Kngwarreye in tribute to the artist.