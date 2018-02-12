Pratt Expects A320neo Engine Proposal This Week

February 12, 2018

Pratt & Whitney is working on a mitigation plan to fix a new problem with its PW1100G GTF engine that powers some Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The United Technologies aero-engine unit said it is evaluating the impact of findings last week relating to a knife edge seal on the high pressure compressor aft hub on a limited number of the geared turbofan engines.

Working with Airbus, Pratt said it will present to regulatory authorities this week “a proposed mitigation plan for the modified configuration.”

Pratt implemented an engineering change in mid-2017 that was intended to improve the durability of the seal, with the new engines fitted to aircraft from December 2017, but the modified engines “did not perform as anticipated,” the company said.

There are 43 engines installed on 32 aircraft affected by the latest problem, 21 aircraft have one engine with the modified configuration, and 11 aircraft have both engines with the new configuration. Airbus has also taken delivery of 55 additional engines, which are ready to be installed on new aircraft.

Europe’s aviation safety body EASA last week published an Emergency Airworthiness Directive on the geared turbofan engine problems.

Airbus said 113 Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family aircraft are flying with 18 customers.