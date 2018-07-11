Porter Introduces 'Basic' Economy Fares

July 11, 2018

Canadian regional carrier Porter Airlines is introducing a new entry-level fare class, with many service options available at additional cost.

Porter is following an airline trend to offer ‘basic fares’ and charge for previously complimentary services such as checked bags and seat selection.

The Toronto-based airline said its new Basic fare provides “essential services for passengers with definite travel plans.” The lowest fares on select flights can be booked at least 21 days prior to departure.

In exchange for the low fare, passengers will not be able to cancel or change itinerary, and no refunds or credits are issued.

Online check-in is available and one small carry-on bag is included in the fare, all other luggage must be checked for an additional charge.

All passengers, regardless of fare class, will get free drinks and snacks onboard, plus lounge access at some airports.

“This product appeals to the most price-conscious traveller,” EVP Michael Deluce said. “The Basic fare will attract new customers who are looking for the lowest price. Like all Porter fares, it includes our award winning Flying Refined service.”

Basic fares are available on routes from Toronto City airport to Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins and Windsor. The fares will be rolled out to additional routes over a period of time, the airline said.