Passenger Demand Growth Eased Off In April

May 31, 2018

Global passenger demand growth eased off in April, with a slowing of economic growth and less fare discounting due to higher costs seen as the main factors.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 6.2 percent boost in passenger demand in revenue passenger km terms, against the same period last year. This compared with March’s 12-month high of 9.7 percent.

IATA said the slowdown was driven partly by the timing of Easter in 2017, rather than a change in the near-term traffic trend. Above trend growth is expected to continue in 2018, despite the softening of demand, the airline trade association said.

“Demand for air transport continues to be above the long-term trend. However, increases in airline cost inputs, most notably fuel prices, means that we are unlikely to see increased stimulation from lower fares in 2018, compared to previous years,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

World airlines put on 5.9 percent more ASK capacity for April, with load factor edging up 0.2 percentage points to 82.3 percent, a record for the month.

Regionally, Asia Pacific maintained its top spot in the growth table with a 10.9 percent jump in RPK demand, with Latin America second on a more modest 5.5 percent uplift. Europe and North America both managed 3.7 percent growth during the month.