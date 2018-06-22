Norwegian Announces First Canadian Flights

Low cost airline Norwegian will enter the Canadian market from October with the launch of flights to the Caribbean and Ireland.

The first of the three new routes, seasonal flights from Montréal’s Trudeau Airport to the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe start on October 29 with a three times per week service.

Seasonal flights from Montréal to Martinique launch on November 1, also three times per week.

In March 2019, Norwegian will launch the only transatlantic flight out of Ontario’s Hamilton Airport, with daily service to Dublin in Ireland.

“We are very excited about entering the Canadian market, and provide Canadians with Norwegian’s combination of affordable low fares and award-winning service, whether they are heading to the Caribbean or Europe,” Norwegian’s chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl said.

“This is only our first step into Canada and as the world’s fastest-growing airline, we look forward to expanding our presence here in the next few years.”

Also announced were services from Guadeloupe and Martinique on to Cayenne in French Guiana, with four services per week from each airport.

The French Caribbean routes will be operated by Boeing 737-800s, while the Hamilton-Dublin flights will be operated by a Boeing 737 MAX.

Seasonal flights from New York JFK and Fort Lauderdale to Guadeloupe and Martinique return in October, with four flights per week from Fort Lauderdale and six weekly flights from New York.