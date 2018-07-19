Nigeria To Launch Nigeria Air In December

July 19, 2018

Nigeria’s aviation minister announced at the Farnborough Airshow that the country’s new national airline will be called Nigeria Air and will launch in December.

Minister of State for Aviation Hadi Sirika was at Farnborough for meetings with Airbus and Boeing on providing aircraft for the new start up.

The minister said that the government will own only a small part of the new carrier, a maximum of 5 percent, with the private sector owning the rest.

“The government will support the launch of the new flag carrier with viability gap funding in a public-private partnership arrangement to deliver a national flag carrier guided by international standards,” Sirika said.

The government had identified 81 routes for possible services, but the airline would launch with 40 domestic and regional, and 41 international destinations, the minister said.

“This airline is a business and not a social service. It is not intended to kill any airline in Nigeria but complement it and promote it. It must be done in the right way so that it will be here to stay,” Sirika added.