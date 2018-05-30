New UK Laws To Tackle Drone Use Near Airports

Britain will introduce new laws banning the use of drones near airports and limiting their maximum permitted operating height.

The laws, which come into effect from July 30, 2018, will restrict drones from flying above 400 feet (122 metres) and within 1 kilometre of airport boundaries.

The UK Department for Transport said the new laws are being introduced after a rise in drone incidents to 93 last year, and will reduce the possibility of damage to windows and engines of planes and helicopters.

Aviation minister Baroness Sugg pointed to the increase in drone use, both commercially and for leisure.

“Whilst we want this industry to innovate and grow, we need to protect planes, helicopters and their passengers from the increasing numbers of drones in our skies,” she said. “These new laws will help ensure drones are used safely and responsibly.”

UK pilot union BALPA welcomed the new laws but said the government must go further.

“We’re pleased the government is taking near-misses seriously and making changes to the law, but it is crucial that these go further to avoid a potential catastrophe,” BALPA flight safety specialist Steve Landells said.

“We hoped we would see something similar to the regulations introduced in Australia, which state that unmanned operations must not be flown within 3 nautical miles (around 5.5 km) of an airfield. Safety in the UK is no less important than in Australia,” he said.

A further change to the law will come in November next year, with owners of drones weighing 250 grams or more required to register with the Civil Aviation Authority. Drone pilots will also have to take an online safety test.

Drone users who flout the new height and airport boundary restrictions could face criminal charges, with unlimited fines and up to five years in prison a possibility.

Users who fail to register or sit the competency tests could face fines of up to GBP£1,000 (USD$1,330), the department said.