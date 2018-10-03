MAG To Bid For Sofia Airport Concession

October 3, 2018

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has confirmed it will bid for the concession to operate Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport.

MAG said its bid will be supported by China’s Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG), a company MAG is currently working with on the Airport City UK construction project in Manchester.

“We have already undertaken a considerable amount of work in relation to this opportunity and have a clear vision as to how we will deliver a passenger experience and global route network for Sofia Airport that is comparable to other top tier airports around the world,” MAG’s chief executive Charlie Cornish said.

“We are delighted to be partnering with BCEG on our concession bid. Our partnership together on Airport City UK is thriving. We bring a full skill set to Sofia – our commercial and operational experience and BCEG’s extensive construction skills and ability to deliver to the highest quality and standards.”

Airport City UK is a development of offices, logistics, hotels and manufacturing space, located close to Manchester Airport in northwest England. It has a development value of GBP£1 billion (USD$1.3 billion).

Manchester Airports Group operates three UK airports, Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands, which together handle 60 million passengers each year.