Lufthansa Union Threatens Strike If No Pay Deal

January 23, 2018

Lufthansa ground handling and service staff may strike if reconvened pay talks next week fail, the Verdi union said.

Verdi, representing around 33,000 service staff, called Lufthansa’s current offer “still completely inadequate”, and pointed out the German airline’s record financial results in 2017.

Lufthansa has offered a 2.8 percent pay increase for 18 months, followed by another 2.5 percent raise for a further 18 months. The union said the offer was too little and would be below the expected inflation rate for 2018, resulting in a real wage loss.

“For a company that has achieved a result of EUR€3 billion (USD$3.7 billion) and has achieved improvement in all key figures, this offer to the employees is more than incomprehensible,” Verdi’s Christine Behle said.

She called on Lufthansa to submit a “negotiable and final offer” in the next round, but if the talks on January 30-31 bring no results, “strikes are no longer excluded,” she said.

Verdi is seeking a 6 percent increase for 12 months for salaried staff and a €90 raise for the 1,500 trainees in the Lufthansa Group. The union also wants employees to be given the opportunity of taking additional leave instead of the pay increase.