Lufthansa Firms Up USD$3 Bln Airbus Order

October 1, 2018

Lufthansa Group has converted options for 27 Airbus A320neo family aircraft to an order valued at USD$3 billion at list prices.

The order converts purchase options for 24 A320neos and three A321neos, and brings total group orders for A320neo family jets to 149 - 101 A320neos and 48 A321neos. It already has 13 A320neos in operation.

Lufthansa said ten aircraft of the new order will be delivered to its SWISS unit.

“Lufthansa Group is one of the largest and most experienced A320 family operators worldwide. We are gratified to see this additional order by such a stellar customer,” Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer said.

Engines for the new order will be split between Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and CFM International LEAP-1As.