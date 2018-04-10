Lion Air Firms Up $6.24 Billion 737 MAX 10 Order

April 10, 2018

Indonesian low cost carrier Lion Air has placed a firm order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, the largest in the upgraded MAX aircraft family.

The order, which Boeing said is worth USD$6.24 billion at list prices, had previously been listed on its website for an unidentified customer.

The deal adds to orders for 201 737 MAX aircraft the airline has already placed. Boeing’s orders website shows nine have already been delivered.

“Lion Air is very excited to be a launch customer of the latest version of the 737,” the airline’s president director Edward Sirait said. “We are proud to continue our tradition of innovation at Lion Air as we again lead the way with new airplane technology.”

Lion Air’s Malaysian affiliate Malindo Air was the first airline to put the 737 MAX 8 into service, and last month, Thai Lion Air became the first to take delivery of a 737 MAX 9.

The airline group has ordered just under 400 Boeing 737s, 186 of which are -800 and -900 Next Generation aircraft.