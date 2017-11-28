IAG’s LEVEL To Launch Paris Orly Flights Next Summer

November 28, 2017

IAG’s long-haul low cost carrier LEVEL will start flying from Paris Orly Airport to four destinations from next summer, with the recently launched airline now expected to be profitable this year.

LEVEL will fly to Montreal from July 2, 2018 and Guadeloupe the following day. Montreal flights will operate three times weekly, and Guadeloupe four times per week.

On September 3, 2018, Martinique will be added to the schedule with three flights each week. New York (Newark) rounds out the new flight roster with four weekly flights from September 4.

Tickets are already available for purchase on the airline’s website. Fares start from EUR€99 (USD$117) one way. Newark flights start from €129 one way.

LEVEL launched in June 2017 with flights from Barcelona to Buenos Aires, Oakland and Punta Cana, with a summer service to Los Angeles. The airline will base a third Airbus A330-200 at El Prat airport and offer flights to Boston from March 28, 2018.

“LEVEL’s Barcelona operation has been an incredible success. Customers love it and LEVEL will be profitable this year. Barcelona was always a first step and today we’re delighted to launch flights from our second European city with four exciting new routes from Paris,” IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said.

LEVEL’s Orly flights will be operated by IAG’s OpenSkies unit which is also based at the Paris airport. All OpenSkies staff will transfer to LEVEL by the end of summer 2018, IAG said.