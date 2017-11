Lessor ALAFCO Orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

November 13, 2017

Boeing added to its Dubai Airshow order book with a further order from Middle East lessor ALAFCO for 20 737 MAX 8s.

The deal, worth USD$2.2 billion at list prices, will bring Kuwait-based ALAFCO’s total orders for 737 MAXs to 40. The new order was originally announced as a commitment at this year’s Paris Air Show in June.

First deliveries of the order will start in 2020.