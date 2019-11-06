Lessor Aircastle Agrees $2.4 Billion Takeover Deal

Aircraft lessor Aircastle has agreed to a takeover offer from Japan’s Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing in a deal valued at USD$2.4 billion.

Marubeni is currently Aircastle’s largest shareholder with a stake of just under 30 percent.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions, and shareholder and regulatory approval. It is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company owns or manages 277 aircraft leased to 87 operators in 48 countries, with a net book value of $7.74 billion.

The company’s biggest customers are easyJet with 20 aircraft leased, IndiGo with 17 and Iberia with 15.