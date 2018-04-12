LATAM Strike Continues After Talks Fail

The cabin crew strike at LATAM’s LAN Express regional airline is set to continue as talks with the STCLA union failed to reach agreement.

A meeting between the two sides on Thursday ended with the union saying the company did not offer anything new at the negotiating table.

LAN flight attendants started the six day strike at midnight on Tuesday seeking improved conditions including additional rest days and better job security. The stoppage is due to end on April 16.

LATAM initially cancelled about 600 flights during the stoppage, but reports suggest the number is now closer to 900.

The airline said it would cancel or reschedule some domestic flights in Chile, plus a limited number to other South American destinations. LATAM’s website was showing cancellations until April 18.

A union statement said talks are scheduled again for Monday.