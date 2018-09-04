KLM, Pilot Union Agree In-Principle Deal

September 4, 2018

The VNV union representing KLM pilots in the Netherlands said it has reached an in-principle deal with the airline on a collective agreement for cockpit crew.

Vereniging Nederlandse Verkeersvliegers (VNV) said mediation aimed at breaking the deadlock had provided valuable insights.

The collective labour agreement, which has yet to be ratified by union members, means adjustments to flight and rest times will be brought forward. What the union referred to as the pilots “excessive” workload was also addressed.

New rules for intercontinental flights had been added to the agreement, VNV said.

KLM said it was delighted to reach an agreement that retains the terms set down in principle in May, but also includes a new requests arrangement, which has “significant social importance for pilots.”

“A second change is the bringing forward of the introduction of measures to reduce work pressure, which were previously agreed, and the introduction of increased flexibility that KLM needs.”

The agreement, when approved, will remove the threat of industrial action by pilots at the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM.