JETGO Australia Enters Administration

June 1, 2018

Regional carrier JETGO Australia has entered voluntary administration, with all scheduled services cancelled.

A statement said Jonathan McLeod and Bill Karageozis have been appointed joint administrators and that all passenger operations of the company have been temporarily suspended.

Passengers were urged to call a special Qantas hotline number for help with cancellations and alternative flight options.

JETGO operated five Embraer aircraft from its Brisbane base on flights to regional Queensland and New South Wales destinations. It was due to launch a flight to Karratha in Western Australia from June 25.