Jet Airways To Lease 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

April 11, 2018

India’s Jet Airways has committed to lease twelve Boeing 737 MAX 8s from GECAS, with deliveries starting in June 2018.

Six of the aircraft will be delivered from orders GECAS has with Boeing, and the other six supplied on a sale and lease back agreement from an existing Jet Air order. All 12 will be delivered by 2020.

The airline’s chief executive Vinay Dube said the GECAS agreement “has enabled us to introduce these modern, fuel efficient aircraft into our fleet.” He said they will be the first of their kind in India.

Jet announced a second 75-plane order earlier this month for Boeing 737 MAXs, bringing its order book to 150 before today’s sale and lease back agreement.

The Jet Airways Group operates a fleet of 120 aircraft on flights to 65 destinations in India and overseas.