Jet Airways To Buy Another 75 Boeing 737 MAX

June 25, 2018

India’s Jet Airways said it has entered into an agreement with Boeing for the purchase of 75 737 MAX aircraft.

The announcement was made on Monday in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange. No details were given about the model of 737 MAX the airline has committed to, nor delivery details.

Jet Airways took delivery of its first 737 MAX 8 last week, the first Indian airline to receive the upgraded 737.

Boeing’s order page showed Jet had ordered 125 737 MAX aircraft prior to today’s announcement.