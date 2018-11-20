Jeju Air Orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

South Korean low-cost carrier Jeju Air has ordered 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8s in a deal worth USD$4.68 billion at list process.

The purchase agreement includes options on a further 10 MAX 8s and is the largest order ever placed by a Korean low cost airline, according to Boeing.

“With Korea's growing commercial aviation market, we are excited to take the next step in expanding our business with the 737 MAX," Jeju’s chief executive Lee Seok-Joo said.

Lee said the new aircraft will be used to implement the carrier’s growth strategy as it looks to expand beyond Asia in the coming years.

Based on South Korea's Jeju Island, the airline started flying in 2005 as the country's first low-cost carrier. It has a fleet of 39 Boeing 737-800s flying from its Jeju Airport base on 60 domestic and international routes and 200 daily flights.