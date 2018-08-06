Iran Air Receives Five ATRs Prior To Sanctions

August 6, 2018

Iran has taken delivery of five more ATR 72-600 aircraft, two days before US sanctions were due to be reimposed on the country.

The ATRs are part of an order for 20 that Iran Air placed with the regional plane maker in 2017 after sanctions were partly lifted in 2015. The multi-aircraft delivery takes the total delivered to Iran to 13.

The five ATRs left the manufacturer on Sunday in convoy mode, arriving within minutes of each other at Iran’s Urmia airport, where they refueled then flew on to Tehran for a welcome ceremony.

The ATR deal was the smallest of four orders for commercial aircraft that Iran placed after the lifting of sanctions.

Iran Air ordered 80 aircraft from Boeing - 50 737 MAX 8s, 15 777-300ERs and 15 777-9s - in December 2016 in a deal worth USD$16.6 billion at list prices.

Iran Air then ordered 100 Airbus aircraft in the same month, including 46 A320-family, 38 A330-family and 16 A350s in a deal worth up to USD$18 billion at list prices.

Boeing came in with a 30-aircraft order from Iran Aseman Airlines in June 2017 for 737 MAX in a deal worth over USD$3 billion at list prices.

Airbus has delivered three aircraft of the 100 ordered by Iran Air.