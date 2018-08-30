IATA Sees Healthy Global Passenger Demand

August 30, 2018

IATA reported healthy global passenger demand in July, with solid traffic growth and record load factors, but warned of slowing growth.

The International Air Transport Association’s monthly traffic update showed a 6.2 percent increase in revenue passenger kms for the month, against the same period last year. While the month’s growth was down from June’s 8.1 percent, it was seen as a solid start to the peak passenger demand season.

Airlines tempered capacity growth somewhat, with a 5.5 percent increase in available seat kms, leading to a slight load factor increase of 0.6 percentage points. The overall 85.2 percent load factor was a record high for July.

“The industry posted another month of solid traffic growth. And the record load factor shows that airlines are becoming even more efficient in terms of deploying capacity to meet demand,” IATA’s Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

“However, rising costs - particularly fuel - will likely limit the stimulus we would expect from lower airfares. Therefore, we do expect to see a continued slowing of growth compared to 2017.”

All regions saw an increase in passenger demand, with Asia Pacific again leading the charge on a 9.4 percent boost. Latin America was second with a 5.3 percent increase, followed by North America on 5.0 percent and Europe on 4.6 percent.

Airlines added capacity in all regions, particularly Asia Pacific where 7.9 percent ASK growth was reported.

Load factor improved in all regions except the Middle East which dropped 1.2 percentage points, and Latin America which was down 0.5 percentage points.