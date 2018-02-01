IATA Hails Strong Passenger Demand, Load Factors

February 1, 2018

Global passenger traffic demand rose 7.6 percent in 2017, supported by a pick-up in economic conditions, IATA said in its annual traffic data report.

The International Air Transport Association said last year’s result was well above the 10-year average annual growth rate of 5.5 percent, despite a slowing of growth in December.

“2017 got off to a very strong start and largely stayed that way throughout the year, sustained by a broad-based pick-up in economic conditions,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

All regions posted revenue passenger km traffic gains in 2017, with Asia Pacific powering ahead with an 8.3 percent increase on the previous year. Europe saw a 6.1 percent increase, Latin America 5.4 percent and North America a 4 percent uplift.

All regions, with the exception of the Middle East and North America, kept capacity increases to less than demand growth, pushing load factors up.

Asia Pacific again topped the chart for available seat km capacity growth with an 8.3 percent increase. The Middle East added 5.7 percent more passenger capacity, Latin America 5 percent and Europe 4.4 percent. North American airlines put 4.2 percent more ASK capacity into the market during 2017.

The more limited capacity growth pushed overall passenger load factors up 0.3 of a percentage point, with Europe reporting the strongest gain, a 1.3 percentage point jump. North America’s capacity increase, in contrast, led to a 0.2 percentage point drop in 2017’s load factor.

Looking forward, IATA's de Juniac said “While the underlying economic outlook remains supportive in 2018, rising cost inputs, most notably fuel, suggest we are unlikely to see the same degree of demand stimulation from lower fares that occurred in the first part of 2017.”