IAG’s LEVEL Expands Into European Short-haul

June 28, 2018

IAG is extending its low cost brand LEVEL with the addition of a new Austrian subsidiary and Vienna base.

British Airways and Iberia owner IAG will base four Airbus A321s in Vienna and fly to 14 European destinations from July 17, 2018.

LEVEL launched a year ago with flights from Barcelona to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires, and Punta Cana, in a move to compete more directly with the likes of LCC Norwegian which is expanding rapidly into long-haul.

The Austrian subsidiary will target European routes and pitch the traditionally full service IAG against short-haul low cost carriers such as market leader Ryanair and easyJet.

Chief executive Willie Walsh said IAG are launching the Austrian short-haul subsidiary to provide consumers with more flight choices across Europe.

“These flights will be branded as LEVEL to build upon the huge success of our new long haul low-cost operation. We will serve the Austrian market with low-cost, reliable flights and will initially create around 200 new jobs at our Vienna base,” Walsh said.

LEVEL launches in Vienna on July 17 with flights to Palma, Majorca and London Gatwick. Over the subsequent four weeks, flights will be added to Barcelona, Malaga, Venice, Olbia, Ibiza, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Milan Malpensa, Dubrovnik, Larnaca, Alicante, Valencia and Bilbao.

Launch fares start at EUR€24.99.