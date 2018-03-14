GE Flies New Engine For The Boeing 777X

March 14, 2018

GE Aviation flew its new large engine, the GE9XTM, for the first time on Tuesday after a serious of technical issues delayed the first flight.

The GE9XTM, which will power Boeing’s new 777X, flew on GE’s 747 flying testbed from Victorville, California. The flight lasted over four hours and the crew was able to complete “the entire test card”, according to GE.

The flight “validated key operational and functional characteristics enabling the test campaign to progress in subsequent flights,” a company statement said.

“Today’s flight starts the beginning of the GE9X flight test campaign that will last for several months, allowing us to accumulate data on how the engine performs at altitude and during various phases of flight,” Ted Ingling, GE’s general manager of the GE9X programme said.

The GE9X has the largest front fan of any aero engine at 134 inches (340 cm) in diameter, and will develop 105,000 pounds (470 kN) of thrust.

Certification testing of the engine began in May 2017, with icing tests and crosswind testing completed since then. GE expects certification of the engine in 2019, ready for Boeing 777X flight testing.