Fraport Greece To Cut Airport Charges

June 13, 2018

Fraport Greece, the operator of 14 regional Greek airports, has announced a cut in the fees it charges airlines, as part of a two-year incentive starting in the winter season.

The airport consortium, 73.4 percent-owned by Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, said it will drop charges by 50 percent to encourage passenger growth during the quieter winter travel season.

“We are confident that this incentive will assist in the increase of passenger traffic in the winter months as well as extend the tourist season,” Fraport Greece's George Vilos said.

“At Fraport Greece we are making every effort to maintain and develop the upward trend in the 14 Greek airports,” he added.

Fraport Greece has a 40-year concession to operate 14 regional airports including Crete, Corfu and Rhodes. Combined, the airports posted a 9.1 percent passenger growth rate in the 2017 financial year, to 27.6 million passengers.