Etihad Appoints Former JetBlue Exec As CFO

January 9, 2018

Etihad Aviation Group has appointed ex-JetBlue finance boss Mark Powers as its Group Chief Financial Officer.

Powers, who will take up his new role later this month, will report to Etihad group chief executive Tony Douglas, who only assumed his new position at the beginning of the year.

Douglas said “We are delighted that Mark will be joining the executive leadership team at Etihad Aviation Group. His corporate finance knowledge of aviation is unrivalled and he is extremely familiar with the challenges and opportunities that face our industry.”

Powers will be responsible for the finance function across the Abu Dhabi-based group’s five divisions, comprising Etihad Airways, Etihad Airways Engineering, Etihad Airport Services, Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners. He joins Etihad from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, where he was Professor of Finance.

Ricky Thirion, who has been interim group CFO, will resume his position as Etihad Group Treasurer.