Embraer Storms In On Day Two At Farnborough

July 17, 2018

Brazil’s Embraer had an excellent second day at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday, announcing orders and commitments from five airlines and one lessor.

After Monday’s firm order for 25 E175s from United, Embraer came storming in on Tuesday with a headline grabbing announcement of a Letter of Intent to order 100 E175s from US regional carrier Republic Airways.

The agreement includes the right to convert to Embraer’s latest E175-E2 aircraft, and rights for an additional 100 E175s. If the purchase rights are exercised, the total value of the order would be up to USD$9.3 billion at current list prices.

Brazilian airline Azul came in with a top up order for an additional 21 E195-E2s. If the Letter of Intent is converted to a firm order, the deal would be valued at USD$1.4 billion at list prices. The follow up order will take Azul’s total commitments to 51 E195-E2s.

Switzerland’s Helvetic Airways signed a Letter of Intent for 12 E190-E2s and purchase rights on another 12. The agreement includes conversion rights to the larger E195-E2. If the rights are exercised, the deal has a list price value of USD$1.5 billion.

Wataniya Airways came to the party with a firm order for 10 E195-E2s, plus purchase rights on another 10. If the Kuwait carrier takes up the purchase rights, the total order is worth USD$1.3 billion at current list prices. Wataniya will be the first Middle East operator of Embraer E2s.

Rounding out the airline commitments, Mauritania Airlines ordered two E175s in a USD$93.8 million list price deal.

The sole lessor deal so far at this Airshow for Embraer came from Nordic Aviation Capital with a Letter of Intent for three E190s. The order will be worth USD$156 million at list prices when firmed up. Nordic already has 134 Embraer E-Jets in its portfolio.