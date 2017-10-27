easyJet To Buy Part Of Air Berlin Tegel Operations

easyJet has agreed to buy part of Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin’s Tegel Airport in a EUR€40 million (USD$46.5 million) deal.

The UK airline said it will lease up to 25 Airbus A320 aircraft, take over Tegel landing slots, and offer jobs to 1,000 of Air Berlin’s pilots and cabin crew. Those employed for the Berlin operation will have German contracts under collective agreements negotiated with the local ver.di union.

easyJet says the acquisition will allow the airline “to operate the leading short haul network at Tegel connecting passengers to and from destinations across Germany and the rest of Europe.”

The airline plans to operate a reduced winter timetable from Tegel, but will ramp up to a full roster of flights for next year’s summer schedule.

The deal for the Tegel operations, which will add to easyJet’s existing base at Berlin Schönefeld Airport, is expected to close in December, subject to regulatory approval.

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy protection in August after making annual losses in all but one year since 2008. Lufthansa agreed to buy parts of the insolvent airline earlier this month in a €210 million deal.

Air Berlin operated its last flight on Friday evening into its Berlin Tegel home base after almost 40 years of flying.