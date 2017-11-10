easyJet Appoints New Chief Exec

UK low cost airline easyJet has appointed a new chief executive to replace outgoing boss Carolyn McCall.

Johan Lundgren, an industry veteran with over 30 years experience in the travel sector, will join the airline on December 1.

Lundgren spent 12 years at TUI Group where he was Deputy CEO, but left in 2015 after the group’s UK arm TUI Travel merged with the German parent TUI AG.

“Johan has proven experience in European travel as CEO and in broader group roles. He is strategic yet operationally focussed and has proved himself to be a customer‐centric, charismatic and successful leader,” easyJet chairman John Barton said.

Lundgren said he has been a fan of easyJet for many years and that it is “an exciting time to be joining Europe's leading airline.”

Carolyn McCall, easyJet’s chief executive since 2010, is leaving to take up the CEO position at UK broadcaster ITV. She will step down from the top job at the end of November, but remain at the airline until the end of the year to aid the transition process.