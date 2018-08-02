Dubai Tourism Still Growing But Rate Slows

August 2, 2018

The number of visitors to Dubai rose by only 0.5 percent in the first half of the year, a much slower growth rate than last year.

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, in what it said was “a consistent increase”, announced total visitor numbers for January-June were 8.10 million, up from 8.06 million last year. The small increase contrasts with the 10.6 percent growth reported for H1 2017.

The country with the most visitors during the six months was India with a 3 percent increase to just over 1 million. Saudi Arabia provided the second highest number of visitors, followed by the UK in third.

One area of strong growth was China with 453,000 visitors, a 9 percent uplift. But the biggest increase by far was Russia which saw a whopping 74 percent jump in tourist numbers to 405,000.

Both Russia and China benefitted from the introduction of visas-on-arrival over the last two years.

The department said the value of tourism to the emirate was AED109 billion dirham (USD$29.7 billion) in 2017.

Alongside overall visitor numbers, passenger traffic through Dubai Airport was also essentially flat after many years of strong growth. Dubai Tourism said it would step up efforts to attract more transit passengers through Dubai International.