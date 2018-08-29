Dubai Airport Has Second Busiest Month In July

August 29, 2018

Dubai Airport had its second busiest month on record in July as passenger numbers topped 8 million during the period.

July saw 8.2 million passengers passing through the airport, a 1.8 percent increase on the same month last year, and second only to August 2017’s 8.23 million. It was also the fourth month the airport beat the 8 million passenger number.

For the year to end July, passenger traffic reached 51.9 million, up 1.6 percent on the previous year period.

Eastern Europe was the fastest growth region in July with traffic up almost 25 percent, as low cost carrier flydubai added routes. CIS passenger numbers rose by 18.34 percent and Africa 9.7 percent.

Overall, India was the top destination country with a shade over 1 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UK. In city terms, London was the most popular destination from Dubai, followed by Kuwait, Mumbai and Riyadh.

Cargo volumes rose 4.8 percent in July to 223,488 tonnes, but year to date volume dropped 1.6 percent to 1,491,649 from the same period in 2017.

Dubai International is the busiest airport for international passenger numbers, with 87.7 million in 2017, beating London Heathrow’s 78.2 million. The busiest US airport for international passengers last year was New York’s JFK with 32.4 million.