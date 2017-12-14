Delta Picks Airbus A321neo In USD$12.7 Bn Order

December 14, 2017

Delta Air Lines has ordered 100 Airbus A321neos in a deal worth USD$12.7 billion at list prices.

The purchase agreement, which includes options on another 100 A321neos, will see deliveries start in 2020 and run through to 2023.

The A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex configuration) aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan engines, in a win for the United Technologies unit after a tough few years it has had over the engine’s performance and reliability.

Delta said it will configure the A321neos in a 197 seat configuration, with 20 in First Class, 30 in Delta Comfort+ and 147 in the main cabin.

Chief Operating Officer John Leahy said many of the new aircraft will be built at Airbus’s US manufacturing base in Alabama.