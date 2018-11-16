Delta Orders 10 A330neos, Delays Some A350s

November 16, 2018

Delta Air Lines has added to an existing order for Airbus A330neos, while delaying delivery of some of the larger A350 aircraft.

The new order for 10 A330-900s, worth USD$2.96 billion at list prices, takes the airline’s total order book for the upgraded wide-body to 35. First delivery is expected next year.

“Expanding our A330 order book not only ensures that Delta’s near-to-medium-term wide-body needs are taken care of, but also drives our strategic, measured international growth,” Delta’s COO Gil West said.

“The next-generation engine technology from Rolls-Royce which powers the A330neo provides compelling operating economics, superior fuel performance and the range and coverage for our transoceanic needs.”

Delta will be the first US airline to operate the A330-900neo.

Simultaneously, Delta announced that it had deferred delivery of 10 A350-900s to 2025-26, with the right to convert the order to A330-900s. The change takes its near-term commitments for the A350 down from 25 to 15.

“The A350 has been a great success for our customers and our business,” COO West said. “A fleet of 15 of these world-class aircraft is the right current fit.”

The Atlanta-based airline currently operates 11 A350-900s and expects to take delivery of two more in 2019 and the final two of this round of deliveries in 2020.

Delta will use the A330neos to retire older Boeing 767-300ERs as the aircraft reach the end of their serviceable life cycle.