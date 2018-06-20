Delta Orders 20 Bombardier CRJ900 Regional Jets

June 20, 2018

Delta Air Lines has signed a firm purchase agreement for 20 Bombardier CRJ900s to replace older regional jets flown by its Delta Connection partners.

Delta will be the launch operator for Bombardier’s new Atmosphère cabin for its CRJ Series of regional aircraft, with the order worth around USD$961 million at list prices.

The CRJ900s will be operated by Delta Connection in a two-class 70-seat configuration.

“We are thrilled that Delta continues to select the CRJ Series as the airline looks into the future growth of its regional operations,” Bombardier’s president of commercial aircraft Fred Cromer said.

Bombardier says the new Atmosphère interior provides more passenger space, including bigger overhead bins for carry-on bags, and a larger lavatory.

Delta will take delivery of its first CRJ900 with the Atmosphère package later this year.

Including today’s order, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for 1,953 CRJ Series aircraft.