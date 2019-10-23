Czech Airlines Orders Four A220s, Upgrades to A321XLRs

October 23, 2019

CSA Czech Airlines has ordered four Airbus A220-300s and upsized a previous order for three A320neos to the larger, long range A321XLR.

The airline currently operates a fleet that includes six A319s.

“The A220 and A321XLR fit well with our long-term business strategy in terms of network expansion. These aircraft will definitely give Czech Airlines a competitive advantage, and will increase the capacity of our regular flights,” CSA’s chairman Petr Kudela said.

The A220s will be fitted with 149 economy class seats, while the A321XLR will seat 195 in a two-class layout.

The A321XLRs will be delivered from 2023, providing an extended range of up to 4,700nm, according to Airbus data.

Czech Airlines also operates an Airbus A330-300 for its intercontinental service to South Korea, six ATR 72-500s for regional routes, and a Boeing 737-800.