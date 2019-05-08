China Airlines To Lease A321neos, Phase Out 737s

May 8, 2019

Taiwanese flag carrier China Airlines will lease Airbus A321neos to replace its Boeing 737 narrow-body fleet.

The Taipei-based airline said in a stock exchange announcement it would lease 14 A321neos, with an initial entry into service date of 2021. It will also negotiate an order for 11 additional aircraft and five options.

China Air said it considers the A321neo to be the optimum aircraft for its regional narrow-body operations.

The airline has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing to order three 777 freighters, to replace 747F cargo aircraft.