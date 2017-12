China Aircraft Leasing Orders 50 Airbus A320neos

China Aircraft Leasing has ordered 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft in a deal worth USD5.4 billion at list prices.

The announcement brings CAL’s order book with Airbus to 202 aircraft. The latest orders will be delivered by 2023, the lessor said.

China Aircraft Leasing has expanded its fleet to over 100 aircraft since it was founded in 2006.