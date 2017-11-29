CemAir Firms Up Bombardier Q400 Order

November 29, 2017

South African airline CemAir has ordered two Bombardier Q400 aircraft and will lease a third, in a deal first announced at the Paris Air Show in June.

The firm order, worth USD$66 million at list prices, will add to the domestic and regional carrier’s fleet of 21 aircraft, including five Q Series turboprops.

“CemAir has enjoyed significant growth in the last few years and this has come from our focused approach on selecting the right aircraft for our operation,” chief executive Miles van der Molen said.

The privately owned airline said it was working to expand its operations beyond its South Africa home and the new aircraft will support new opportunities across the continent.

CemAir provides scheduled passenger services and leases out its aircraft on a short, medium or long-term basis.